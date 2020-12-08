Where Friendship Meets Freedom

Decentralized application with Friend-to-Friend technology

Xeres allows you to interact with people in a fully decentralized way. No server or account required, which means: nobody can censor you.

Purpose

Freedom of speech is of utmost importance. Without it, abuses are made and evil people take control. There’s a worrying convergence to centralization and electronic identification requirements lately. A healthy society cannot function without free communication. Xeres provides an alternative.

Features

👤 Contacts

Use the contact manager to see your friends and discover new people. Change your avatar picture and set your availability.

💬 Chat

Chat with your friends and meet new people in decentralized chat rooms. Send images and files. Express your feelings with emoticons and stickers. Use distant chat to discuss securely beyond your direct friends.

📢 Forums

Subscribe to forums discussing any topic you like. You can even read and post while offline as they’re automatically synced when the network is up.

📂 File Sharing

Send files directly to your friends. Use a powerful search system to find what you want. Swarming accelerates file transfers and allows to share large files. Sharing and downloading files preserves your privacy thanks to anonymous tunnels technology.

How it works

Xeres uses the Retroshare protocol, which is a so called Friend-to-Friend system. It’s like Peer-to-Peer but you only connect to people you know. That way, your IP address is only known to your direct friends (but not their friends).

To connect with a friend you have to exchange IDs.

The connection between you and your friends is authenticated using strong asymmetric keys (PGP v4, RSA 3072-bits, SHA-256 integrity checksum, AES-128 encryption) and encrypted using TLS 1.3 with Perfect Forward Secrecy.

On top of that mesh network, Xeres implements services to securely and anonymously exchange data with other peers beyond your friends.

⚙️ Technical Specifications