Screenshots The Dashboard welcomes you. Short video on how to install, add friends and use chat features and forums. Simply paste your friend’s identifier in there to add it. The encrypted connection will be done automatically. Once a friend is added, its profile will appear in the list. There can be several locations per profiles. You can send and receive messages to friends directly. Chat rooms are also available for group chats, similar to IRC. Forums can be used to discuss things with many people. Both direct and anonymous file transfer are supported. Search for any media that interests you.